Xi Focus: Xi chairs symposium to seek non-Communists' opinions on key CPC resolution

Xinhua) 20:03, November 12, 2021

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attend the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The session was held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has chaired a symposium to solicit non-Communists' views and suggestions on the drafting of a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The event, held on Sept. 10 in Beijing, was attended by the leaders from the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people with no party affiliation.

The resolution was adopted by the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee that concluded Thursday.

Xi said it is imperative that the CPC comprehensively summarize its historical experience over the past 100 years of endeavors as the Party continues to unite and lead Chinese people of all ethnic groups to realize the second centenary goal.

The summary will help the Party nurture fresh ethos, forge unprecedented unity and develop high-degree political awareness, said Xi.

Helicopters fly over Tian'anmen Square in the formation of "100" ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Zhao Leji attended the symposium.

Xi noted that it is of great significance to thoroughly summarize the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century, as China stands at a critical period toward national rejuvenation amid profound global changes.

Xi said the CPC Central Committee would earnestly study and absorb the views put forward by non-Communists on major issues concerning upholding and strengthening the Party leadership as well as Party building.

Xi stressed that in the course of its endeavors, the CPC has held high the banner of great unity and solidarity and made continuous efforts to consolidate and develop the broadest united front.

The CPC's history over the past century is one of unity and joint endeavors of the CPC and non-CPC political parties, Xi said, expressing the hope that the non-Communists can carry forward the glorious tradition of close cooperation with the CPC and consolidate the common theoretical and political foundation for multiparty cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)