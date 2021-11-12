Key resolution summarizes CPC's 100-year experience: official

Xinhua) 16:19, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A landmark resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has summarized the CPC's valuable experience over the past 100 years of endeavors, an official said Friday.

The experience accumulated by the CPC over the past century features its commitment in 10 aspects, Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, told a press conference on the plenum.

These include upholding the Party's leadership, putting the people first, advancing theoretical innovation, staying independent, following the Chinese path, maintaining a global vision, breaking new ground, standing up for ourselves, promoting the united front and remaining committed to self-reform, said Qu.

The 10 aspects reveal the fundamental guarantee for the successes of the cause of the Party and the people, the source of strength for the Party to remain invincible, and the essential means for the Party to retain its advanced nature and purity and always stay at the forefront of the times, Qu added.

