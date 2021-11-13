Home>>
Xi to meet Biden via video link
(Xinhua) 09:31, November 13, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link on the morning of Nov. 16 (Beijing Time), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here Saturday.
Xi will exchange views with Biden on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern, Hua said.
