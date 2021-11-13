China to expand opening-up, share opportunities with world: Xi
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will unswervingly expand opening-up, and share its development opportunities with members of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the wider world, President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.
"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). It is the CPC's unchanging goal to deliver a better life for the over 1.4 billion Chinese people and to promote peace and development for humanity," Xi said.
China has started a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country. China will remain firm in "expanding opening-up, and share its development opportunities" with APEC members and the wider world, Xi said.
