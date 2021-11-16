Xi-Biden virtual meeting to be held Tuesday morning

Xinhua) 08:18, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will be held on Tuesday morning (Beijing Time).

The two presidents will exchange views on China-U.S. relations and issues of mutual interest in the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)