U.S. business groups urge reducing tariffs on Chinese goods amid rising inflation pressures

Xinhua) 11:22, November 15, 2021

People shop in a grocery store in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- About two dozen U.S. business associations have urged the Biden administration to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to provide relief to Americans amid rising inflation pressures.

"Tariffs put in place over the last several years continue to disproportionately cause economic harm to U.S. businesses, farmers, workers and families," the business associations, led by the U.S.-China Business Council, said Friday in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

American importers have paid over 110 billion U.S. dollars for the so-called "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese goods, of which about 40 billion dollars has been assessed during the Biden Administration, according to the letter.

"These costs, compounded by other inflationary pressures, impose a significant burden on American businesses, farmers and families trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic," the letter said.

"We agree with Secretary Yellen's recent comments that tariffs tend to increase domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and businesses due to higher cost inputs and that lowering U.S. and Chinese tariffs could help ease inflation," the letter said, urging the Biden administration to work toward removal of the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods.

"We also request immediate action to significantly broaden the tariff exclusion process to provide additional relief to Americans," the letter said.

The other 24 business associations that signed the letter include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, the National Retail Federation, American Farm Bureau Federation and the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Americans for Free Trade, a coalition of more than 150 industry associations that are united in the fight against tariffs, has also recently urged the Biden administration to remove tariffs on imports from China amid continued concerns over inflation.

"As our nation continues to face concerns over rising prices and supply chain obstacles, it is time for Ambassador Tai and other members of the Biden administration to recognize that leaving the previous administration's failed trade policies in place will only make the problem worse," Americans for Free Trade spokesperson Jonathan Gold said in a statement earlier this month.

"For the sake of Americans everywhere, it is time to bring the trade war with China to an end," Gold said.

