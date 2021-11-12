Home>>
Americans tighten belts as inflation soars
(Xinhua) 14:36, November 12, 2021
"Everyone's pinching a little bit here and there." -- U.S. inflation surged to the highest level in three decades as supply chain disruptions have persisted for months. Let's hear how it impacts people's lives.
