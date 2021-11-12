Home>>
U.S. state of New Mexico sees surging COVID-19 cases: NYT
(Xinhua) 13:12, November 12, 2021
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of New Mexico saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases despite its relatively high vaccination rate, The New York Times has reported.
The past couple of months have seen COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, plateaued and are now rising again, the report said on Wednesday.
Over the past two weeks, new daily cases per person has soared 48 percent compared with a 6 percent increase nationwide, according to a New York Times database.
Around 63 percent of the population in New Mexico has been fully vaccinated, compared with the national average of 58 percent, it added.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- British newspaper unveils COVID-19 vaccine inequality among U.S. kids
- New book depicts how social disparity leads to food inequality in U.S.
- U.S. House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas more former Trump officials
- Legal battle lingers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate in U.S. amid efforts to promote booster, pills
- Majority of Americans say Biden not paying enough attention to most important problems facing nation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.