Majority of Americans say Biden not paying enough attention to most important problems facing nation

Xinhua) 08:27, November 09, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Nearly six in 10 Americans consider their president, Joe Biden, not paying enough attention to the most important problems the United States now faces, and a majority of them disapprove of the way he's handling his job as president, results of a new poll released Monday by the CNN showed.

The poll showed that 58 percent of the respondents said Biden has not paid enough attention to the most important problems, a result that's worse than three years ago when 56 percent of those polled said so as they were asked the same question about then-President Donald Trump.

Asked about the most pressing issue facing the nation, 36 percent said it's the economy, among whom 72 percent said Biden hasn't been attentive to the right issues. For the 20 percent who rated the coronavirus pandemic as the top issue, 79 percent of them view Biden as having the right priority, while 21 percent not.

Even among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the share saying Biden has had the wrong priorities grew to 42 percent among those who called the economy the top problem, compared with 17 percent among those who consider the coronavirus their overwhelming concern.

Trailing the economy and the pandemic in the "most important issue" list are immigration (14 percent) and climate change (11 percent). The percentage of those regarding national security, racial injustice and education as top priorities are single digit.

Overall, 48 percent of adults approve of the way Biden is handling the job as president, while 52 percent disapprove.

The share saying they strongly approve of Biden's performance has dropped to just 15 percent, down from the April rate of 34 percent. The new poll also showed 36 percent of the respondents said they strongly disapprove of Biden's handling of the presidency.

While views toward Biden's performance as president are sharply polarized along party lines, the new poll also found Biden's disapproval rating ticked up among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Of them, 21 percent said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling the presidency. That figure was 17 percent last month.

The CNN concluded that the drop in Biden's approval ratings over the last few months has been driven more by disappointment among his original supporters than an expansion of the group that started off strongly opposed to his presidency.

The poll was conducted Nov. 1 through 4 among a random national sample of 1,004 adults surveyed online. That timeframe indicated the poll ended after Democrats suffered setbacks in the off-year elections on Nov. 2 and before Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill to hand Democrat a long-awaited and much-needed victory.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)