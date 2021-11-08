Russian FM Lavrov denounces U.S. 'Summit for Democracy'

(CGTN) 17:13, November 08, 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced the United States for its planned holding of a so-called "Summit for Democracy" in a recent interview, Russia's TASS news agency has reported.

In a statement on August 11, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual "Summit for Democracy" on December 9-10, claiming that it will "bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world's democracies."

"The 'Summit for Democracy' pursues the aim of classifying people and countries into democratic and undemocratic ones," Lavrov told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The way I see it," he said, "the Americans wish to achieve the maximum loyalty to create an impression there is a mass Washington-led movement."

Lavrov said that he was certain that the U.S. will make attempts to lure in some of Russia's strategic partners and allies.

"Some of our partners have been whispering into our ears that they had been asked to get ready and that an invitation was due soon," he said.

"Asked what they will be doing there they reply, they will make a statement online. A final statement will be issued afterward. Is it possible to take a look at it? They reply it will be shown later," the Russian foreign minister continued.

"It is a sovereign-vassals type of relationship."

