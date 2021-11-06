American Psychological Association apologizes for perpetuating systemic racism: NPR

Xinhua) 16:04, November 06, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The American Psychological Association (APA) has recently apologized for its role in perpetuating systemic racism.

In an Oct. 29 statement, APA said it is also sorry for the role psychology, as a field of study, has played in systemically harming people of color for decades, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported earlier this week.

The association "is profoundly sorry, accepts responsibility for, and owns the actions and inactions of APA itself, the discipline of psychology, and individual psychologists who stood as leaders for the organization and field," the statement added.

APA is an organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 122,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students as its members.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)