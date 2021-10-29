Languages

Friday, October 29, 2021

Confidence drops in Biden's ability to rescue pandemic-hit economy: poll

(Xinhua) 10:49, October 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Americans' confidence in President Joe Biden's ability to rescue the country's pandemic-hit economy has dwindled, a recent poll released on Tuesady has suggested.

The Axios-Ipsos poll, conducted on Oct. 22-25, found that 44 percent of respondents said they trust the administration's capacity to ensure a speedy economy recovery from COVID-19, down 8 percent from January.

Official data shows inflation surged 5.4 percent from September 2020 to September 2021, leading to price hikes on goods and services.

The dip in confidence signals a long way to go for the Biden administration to rescue an economy battered by supply chain bottlenecks, high levels of unemployment, and spiking inflation, according to analysts. 

