U.S. criticized for clandestine bio-military activities

Xinhua) 09:52, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to handle the inquiry into its bio-military activities in an open, transparent and responsible manner as they are related to international peace and security.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular press conference in Beijing.

The United States is the only country to block negotiations on a verification protocol to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), and its bio-military activities have constantly drawn international attention, Tan noted.

"The U.S. has over 200 overseas bio-labs and their opaque activities have triggered extensive doubts and protests," Tan said, urging the United States to fulfill its obligations under the BWC and give detailed information of bio-military activities at home and abroad.

