China, U.S. to exchange views on strategic issues concerning future of bilateral relations: FM

Xinhua) 08:08, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet via video link to have candid and in-depth discussions on strategic issues concerning the future of China-U.S. relations and important issues of common concern, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.

Zhao made the remarks during a news briefing when asked to comment on the upcoming virtual meeting between the two presidents.

As agreed by each side, Xi will meet with Biden on the morning of Nov. 16 (Beijing Time), Zhao said.

Zhao noted that as China-U.S. relations are now at a critical crossroads, this virtual meeting is a crucial event in China-U.S. relations and international relations. It is the shared hope of the two countries and the international community that the meeting will yield outcomes beneficial to both nations and the world.

It is hoped that the United States will work with China to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, properly handle sensitive issues, and explore the way of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between the two major countries in the new era, to bring bilateral relations back on the right track of sound and stable development, Zhao said.

