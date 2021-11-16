Home>>
Xi hopes Biden show "political leadership," calls for rational U.S. policy towards China
(Xinhua) 13:17, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed the hope that U.S. President Joe Biden will demonstrate "political leadership" to bring the U.S. policy towards China back to a "rational and practical" track.
Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting between the two leaders.
