Backing "Taiwan independence" while profiteering on mainland is never allowed: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:25, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Enterprises and individuals acting as benefactors of diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists will never be allowed to make money on the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while answering a media query on the relevant matter.

The spokesperson said that no Taiwan enterprise is allowed to back separatist activities and undermine the cross-Strait relationship while operating their businesses on the mainland at the same time.

The mainland, however, continues to encourage and support trade and business exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, and will safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots and enterprises as always, Zhu added.

Reiterating that there is no place for ambiguity around the vital questions concerning the cross-Strait relationship, Zhu said questions such as whether or not to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and whether or not to oppose "Taiwan-independence" are closely related to peace and stability across the Strait as well as the safety and interests of Taiwan people.

