China urges U.S. to stop fanning flame on Taiwan issues

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday said the United States should stop fanning the flame on Taiwan-related issues and not send wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the comment in response to a U.S. Department of State spokesperson's remarks in support of the establishment of a "Taiwanese representative office" in Lithuania.

Zhao said the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a general consensus of the international community, and also serves as the political foundation for China's development of relations with any other country.

Faced with actions that harm China's national sovereignty and security interests, China has made a reasonable and legal response, defended its own legitimate rights and interests, and safeguarded international fairness and justice, Zhao said.

He said that the relevant U.S. remarks further prove who is behind Lithuania's approval of the establishment of the "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania," which, in collusion with the separatist forces of "Taiwan independence," creates the false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in international community.

Zhao urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the relevant provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, abide by the solemn political commitments made when diplomatic relations with China were established, stop fanning the flame and provoking confrontation on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending false signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

He also admonished the Lithuanian side that being a cat's paw for certain major country will only end up getting itself hurt.

