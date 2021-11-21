Home>>
Chinese ambassador meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
(Xinhua) 09:59, November 21, 2021
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang met Friday with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.
The two sides agreed to work together to implement the spirit and consensus agreed on in a recent virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden.
During their virtual meeting on Tuesday, the two heads of state had thorough and in-depth communication and exchanges on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance shaping the development of China-U.S. relations and on important issues of mutual interest.
