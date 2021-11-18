China, U.S. reach consensuses on journalist visas

Xinhua) 08:14, November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed that China and the United States have reached three consensuses, including one on the issuance of one-year multiple entry visas to journalists, to create favorable conditions for the media representatives of both countries.

"After multiple rounds of consultations, China and the United States have recently reached three consensuses based on the principles of mutual respect, reciprocity and mutual benefit," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing when answering a media inquiry.

The two sides agreed to ensure that journalists from either country currently based in the other country can enter and leave that country normally on the premise of strictly observing laws and consular regulations, he said.

The two sides also agreed to issue one-year multiple entry visas to journalists from the other country, and the U.S. side pledged to immediately initiate domestic procedures to address the "duration of status" issues for Chinese journalists. The Chinese side promised to give equal treatment to American journalists in China after the U.S. policies enter into force, Zhao said.

Additionally, both parties will approve visas on an equal footing for new journalists who meet application requirements in accordance with laws and regulations, he said.

"This achievement was hard-won, meets the interests of both sides, and is worth cherishing," Zhao said, expressing hope that the United States will honor its words, implement the relevant policies as soon as possible, and work with China to continue creating favorable working and living conditions for the media of both countries.

