Full Text: Transcript of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng's interview with press on China-U.S. presidential meeting

Xinhua) 09:52, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday. After the meeting, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng took an interview with the press to introduce relevant information.

Please see the attachment for the English translation of the transcript of Xie's interview.

Full Text: Transcript of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng's interview with press on China-U.S. presidential meeting

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)