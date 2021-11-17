Highlights of Xi-Biden virtual meeting

Xinhua) 08:41, November 17, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link on Tuesday morning (Beijing Time). The two presidents exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern in the meeting. Click the video for the highlights of Xi-Biden virtual meeting.

