Highlights of Xi-Biden virtual meeting
(Xinhua) 08:41, November 17, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link on Tuesday morning (Beijing Time). The two presidents exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern in the meeting. Click the video for the highlights of Xi-Biden virtual meeting.
