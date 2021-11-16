Home>>
China has no intention to sell its development path around the world: Xi
(Xinhua) 15:50, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has no intention to sell its own development path around the world.
Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.
"On the contrary," Xi said, "China encourages all countries to find development paths tailored to their respective national conditions."
