China, U.S. need to initiate global public health, infectious disease response cooperation mechanism: Xi

Xinhua) 14:32, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China and the United States need to call for the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for global public health and communicable disease prevention and control, and promote further international exchanges and cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)