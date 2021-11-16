Home>>
China, U.S. need to initiate global public health, infectious disease response cooperation mechanism: Xi
(Xinhua) 14:32, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China and the United States need to call for the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for global public health and communicable disease prevention and control, and promote further international exchanges and cooperation.
Xi made the remarks in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
