China, U.S. should call on int'l community to jointly protect global energy security: Xi

Xinhua) 14:22, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and the United States should call on the international community to jointly protect global energy security.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

