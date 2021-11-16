We Are China

Xi calls for U.S. concrete actions in honoring "no new Cold War" pledge

Xinhua) 14:01, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the United States to take concrete actions to meet its word of not seeking a "new Cold War."

Xi made the remarks in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

