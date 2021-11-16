We Are China

Xi says China opposes using human rights to meddle in others' internal affairs

Xinhua) 13:49, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China does not approve of using human rights to meddle in other countries' internal affairs.

Xi made the remarks in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

