Giant ships of China, U.S. should not collide: Xi

Xinhua) 13:46, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday compared China and the United States to two giant ships sailing in the ocean, saying that it is important for the two sides to keep a steady hand on the tiller, so that the two giant ships will break waves and forge ahead together without losing direction or speed, still less colliding with each other.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

