China has no intention to sell its development path to the world: Xi
(Xinhua) 14:04, November 16, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has no intention to sell its own development path to the world.
Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
