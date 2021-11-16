Climate change can become new highlight of China-U.S. cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 13:59, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that climate change can well become a new highlight of China-U.S. cooperation as both countries are transitioning to green and low-carbon economy.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

He reiterated that China will make the world's biggest cut in carbon emission intensity in the shortest time frame in history, a task that will require extraordinary efforts.

"China means what it says," Xi said, pointing out that ecological conservation has become a household concept and social consensus in China.

Noting that China is still the largest developing country in the world, Xi said all countries need to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and strike a balance between addressing climate change and protecting livelihoods.

He called on developed countries to earnestly fulfill their historical responsibilities and due obligations and maintain policy consistency.

"What the world needs is less finger-pointing or blame game, but more solidarity and cooperation," said Xi.

