Tuesday, November 16, 2021

U.S. has no intention to have conflict with China: Biden

(Xinhua) 14:35, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated that the United States has no intention to have a conflict with China.

The United States does not seek to change China's system, and the revitalization of its alliances is not anti-China, said Biden during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Beijing Time). 

