Historical trend of Chinese people's aspiration for better life cannot be stopped: Xi

Xinhua) 14:46, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the biggest internal driver for China's development and an inevitable trend of history, and any attempt to stop this trend will be rejected by the Chinese people and will by no means succeed, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Over the past century, the Communist Party of China has kept to its founding aspiration and mission of striving for the happiness of the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. A lot has been accomplished in this direction, but that is far from enough and more needs to be done, Xi said.

Xi mentioned that when he took office, he said publicly that the Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the goal to strive for.

As China's leader, serving the 1.4 billion Chinese people and working with them for a better life is a great challenge and a great responsibility, he said.

"I shall put aside my own well-being and live up to people's expectations," he added.

