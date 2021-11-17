Xi's consistent call for healthy China-U.S. ties

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the China-U.S. relationship and has been consistently pushing for its sound and steady development.

Since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January, Xi has on multiple occasions reiterated his views and proposals. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Nov. 16, 2021

In a virtual meeting with Biden, Xi noted that both China and the United States are at critical stages of development, and the "global village" of humanity faces multiple challenges.

As the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation, each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities, and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development, Xi said.

He stressed that a sound and steady China-U.S. relationship is required for advancing the two countries' respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as three principles in developing China-U.S. relations in the new era.

He called on the two countries to respect each other's social systems and development paths, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and respect each other's right to development.

The world is big enough for the two countries to develop individually and collectively, Xi said. "The right thing to do is to choose mutual benefit over the zero-sum game or the I-win-you-lose approach."

Nov. 9, 2021

In his congratulatory letter to the 2021 Gala Dinner hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi pointed out that the China-U.S. relationship is among the most important bilateral relationships in the world today.

Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture, and both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, Xi noted, adding that cooperation is the only right choice.

He stressed that following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges and, in the meantime, properly manage differences, so as to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady development.

Sept. 10, 2021

Taking a phone call from Biden, Xi pointed out that for some time, due to the U.S. policy on China, the China-U.S. relationship has run into serious difficulty, which serves neither the fundamental interests of the people of the two countries, nor the common interests of countries around the world.

Noting that China and the United States are respectively the biggest developing country and the biggest developed country, Xi stressed that whether they can handle their relationship well bears on the future of the world, and it is a question of the century to which the two countries must provide a good answer.

When China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States are in confrontation, the two countries and the world will suffer, he said, adding that getting the relationship right is not optional, but something we must do and must do well.

He suggested that the two countries should look ahead and press forward, demonstrate strategic courage and political resolve, and bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of stable development as soon as possible for the good of the people in both countries and around the world.

Feb. 11, 2021

Taking a phone call from Biden on the eve of the Lunar New Year, Xi pointed out that the restoration and growth of China-U.S. relations has been the most important development in international relations over the past half century and more.

When China and the United States work together, they can accomplish a great deal for the good of both countries and the world at large; confrontation between the two countries, however, will definitely be disastrous for both countries and the world, Xi said.

Emphasizing that the China-U.S. relationship is currently at an important juncture, Xi said it is the common desire of both peoples and the wider international community to see the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations.

The two countries, Xi suggested, should make joint efforts in the same direction, follow the spirit of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage their differences, and work for the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations.

