U.S., China must take real actions to avoid confrontation: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 10:12, November 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China must show vision and determination, and take real actions to blaze a bright path for the two countries and the world, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said.

Qin made the remarks on Thursday during a virtual dialogue with board members of the Brookings Institution.

"With the Cold War ended for 30 years, we must say a categorical no to the Cold War mentality, to drawing ideological lines and to bloc rivalry. We must follow the trend of the times, bear in mind the common aspirations of the people, and work for an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world with lasting peace, common security and shared prosperity," the ambassador said.

China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation, each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities, and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development, he said.

The two countries must take the lead in practicing genuine multilateralism and safeguarding a fair and reasonable international order, he added.

The ambassador also noted that "putting together small groups targeted at third parties is reversing the wheels of history."

"The world should not be divided by another 'Berlin Wall.' Countries should practice the common values of mankind, namely, peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, not just taking pride in their own values," said Qin.

It is most undemocratic to host a Leaders' Summit for Democracy to throw ideological labels on others, attack those different from them, and refuse to respect and recognize other countries' development paths, he said.

It is against the trend of globalization to abuse and overstretch the concept of national security, and suppress foreign companies without any justifiable grounds, he said.

"Such actions have also increased global economic risks. The world should not be disrupted by 'decoupling' and the threat of 'cutting off supplies," he added.

Human society faces countless challenges and problems, and there are so many areas where China and the United States should and must cooperate, such as climate change, Qin said.

He further emphasized that the one-China principle is not only the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, but also a universal norm of international relations and an international consensus, and it is an important part of the existing international system and order.

Any attempt to distort United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and challenge the One-China Principle is to change the status quo of the Taiwan question and undermine international rules and order, and is futile, he said.

