172,000 Taiwan compatriots receive COVID-19 vaccines on mainland

Xinhua) 09:03, November 25, 2021

A Taiwan compatriot receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Shanghai Guanghua Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 172,000 Taiwan compatriots had received COVID-19 vaccines on the mainland, with a total of 330,000 jabs administered as of Nov. 15, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said this during a regular press conference.

