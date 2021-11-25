Home>>
172,000 Taiwan compatriots receive COVID-19 vaccines on mainland
(Xinhua) 09:03, November 25, 2021
A Taiwan compatriot receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Shanghai Guanghua Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 172,000 Taiwan compatriots had received COVID-19 vaccines on the mainland, with a total of 330,000 jabs administered as of Nov. 15, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said this during a regular press conference.
