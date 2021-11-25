Mainland slams DPP's attempt seeking "Taiwan independence" through "law amendment"
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland firmly opposes any attempt seeking "Taiwan independence" through "law amendment," and closely watches such moves, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query.
For its own gain, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has ignored firm opposition and stern warnings of all parties, Zhu said, adding that going down the wrong path will end up hurting its own interests.
Zhu called on Taiwan compatriots to stay highly vigilant, consciously oppose and resist any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through "law amendment," and avoid being hijacked by the DPP onto its "Taiwan independence" chariot.
Photos
Related Stories
- China firmly opposes U.S. invitation to Taiwan authorities to attend "summit for democracy"
- Mainland is planning, promoting construction of cross-Strait transport infrastructure: spokesperson
- Backing "Taiwan independence" while profiteering on mainland is never allowed: spokesperson
- Mainland reiterates opposition to "Taiwan independence" acts, external interference
- China urges U.S. to stop fanning flame on Taiwan issues
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.