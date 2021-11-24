Languages

Combined arms regiment organizes live-fire training

(China Military Online) 16:57, November 24, 2021

A 25mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun attached to a combined arms regiment under the PLA Nanjiang Military Command fires at mock aerial target during a live-fire training exercise in late October, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Kong Lingzhi and Li Jinqiao)


