Soldiers participate in live-fire test on Karakoram Plateau

China Military Online) 16:33, November 17, 2021

Soldiers assigned to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carry ammunition to armored vehicles prior to a live-fire test in late October, 2021. The training exercise was conducted on the Karakoram Plateau at about 4,500 meters above sea level, with an annual average temperature below -10°C. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by/ Liu Yong, Li Kang, Zhang Li, Shuai Lijian and Yan Shiqiang)

