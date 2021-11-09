Home>>
Damage control drill conducted during integrated training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:49, November 09, 2021
Sailors assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command man a hose for high-pressure extinction during a recent damage control drill at a military port on October 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China firmly opposes U.S. report on its military development: defense spokesman
- Anti-tank missile system fires during live-firing assessment in plateau area
- New Pentagon report hypes 'Chinese nuclear threat' to serve US hegemonic goals
- Crew member guides fighter jet to take off
- Frigate Yichang fires rocket depth charges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.