China firmly opposes U.S. report on its military development: defense spokesman

Xinhua) 09:55, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesman on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a recent report on China's military development released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said the report disregards facts and is fraught with bias.

The report fabricated the so-called "Chinese military threat", made groundless accusations against China's nuclear capacity building, and interfered in China's internal affairs involving Taiwan and other issues, Wu said, adding that China has made solemn representations to the U.S. side.

Wu said China's military development is aimed at safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interests. "It does not target any country, nor does it pose a threat to any other country," he added.

The United States is the largest source of nuclear threat across the globe, Wu said.

Wu reiterated that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

He said increasing tensions across the Taiwan Strait are primarily caused by the Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempts to bank on foreign support in seeking "Taiwan independence."

"Any attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs or bully China is doomed to fail before the great wall of steel forged by the People's Liberation Army," Wu said.

