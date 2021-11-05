Anti-tank missile system fires during live-firing assessment in plateau area

China Military Online) 13:50, November 05, 2021

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army operate a crane to hoist and load anti-tank missiles onto a missile launching vehicle during a day-and-night live-fire assessment in plateau area in mid October, 2021. The assessment aimed to test the combat effectiveness of troops in complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yunqiao)

