Home>>
Anti-tank missile system fires during live-firing assessment in plateau area
(China Military Online) 13:50, November 05, 2021
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army operate a crane to hoist and load anti-tank missiles onto a missile launching vehicle during a day-and-night live-fire assessment in plateau area in mid October, 2021. The assessment aimed to test the combat effectiveness of troops in complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yunqiao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Pentagon report hypes 'Chinese nuclear threat' to serve US hegemonic goals
- Crew member guides fighter jet to take off
- Frigate Yichang fires rocket depth charges
- China busts cyberattacks from India targeted at China's defense and military departments
- Chinese PLA on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty: military spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.