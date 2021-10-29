Chinese PLA on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty: military spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:42, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military is fully committed to its missions and responsibilities and remains on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

Tan Kefei, spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks addressing a press conference in response to the Oct. 10 remarks by the leader of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) concerning cross-Strait relations.

The DPP authority has hastened provocative acts seeking "Taiwan independence" by inciting confrontation and colluding with external forces in disregard of the interests of the Chinese nation and the well-being of the Taiwan people, Tan said.

The DPP authority's contemptible moves have once again proved that the separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence" constitute the biggest obstacle to national reunification and pose a grave threat to national rejuvenation, the spokesperson added.

Reiterating the significance of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification, Tan said it is a sacred mission of the People's Liberation Army to thwart any external interference and separatist acts seeking "Taiwan independence."

