Tsai's CNN interview exposes her stubborn "Taiwan independence" effort: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:13, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A recent interview with Tsai Ing-wen has once again exposed her and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's bigotry in seeking "Taiwan independence," a mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding Tsai's recent interview with U.S. news broadcaster CNN.

Tsai and the DPP authority have pushed their "Taiwan independence" propaganda to the world on various occasions and disguised their separatist stance with so-called "democracy and freedom" to deceive the international community and hype up their attempt to resist reunification by using force and seek independence by relying on the United States, Ma said.

Ma said the DPP authority has been making incessant provocations of seeking "Taiwan independence," which is the root cause that undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and heightens the risk in the region.

Any attempt by the separatist forces to seek "Taiwan independence" by participating in international events and activities is doomed to fail, Ma added.

Ma also urged relevant countries and media outlets to adhere to the one-China principle and not to send wrong signals or provide platforms for the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," lest the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is further compromised.

