Containing "Taiwan independence" precondition of ensuring peace across Strait: spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Only when the provocative moves seeking "Taiwan independence" are curbed can the peace across the Taiwan Strait be guaranteed and the cross-Strait relations return to the right track, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press conference that the exercises by the People's Liberation Army are a necessary step to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He added that the exercises target the secessionist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," including those touting the so-called "two states" theory, and interference by external forces.
The separatist forces are the largest obstacle to achieving China's reunification and pose a serious potential danger to the realization of national rejuvenation, Ma said.
The mainland is willing to go all out for the peaceful reunification of the motherland, but doesn't renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures, Ma added.
