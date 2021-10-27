Future of Taiwan lies in China's complete reunification: spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- It is an ironclad fact that the future of Taiwan lies in the complete reunification of China, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when commenting on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's presumptuous claim that the so-called constitutional amendments conform to the trends on the island.
Behind the so-called constitutional amendments lies the DPP authority's malicious intention to seek "Taiwan independence," said Ma.
He added that the future of the island is by no means "Taiwan's internal affairs." Its future must and can only be decided by all Chinese people, as it concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ma said.
Photos
Related Stories
- FM spokesperson slams DPP official's overseas visit for touting "Taiwan independence"
- China firmly opposes discussions about Taiwan's participation in UN activities
- US will humiliate itself challenging UN Resolution 2758, undermining one-China principle
- Washington's Taiwan stunt harms ties with China, threatens regional stability
- CPPCC strongly condemns, opposes report on EU-Taiwan ties
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.