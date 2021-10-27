Future of Taiwan lies in China's complete reunification: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:06, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- It is an ironclad fact that the future of Taiwan lies in the complete reunification of China, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when commenting on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's presumptuous claim that the so-called constitutional amendments conform to the trends on the island.

Behind the so-called constitutional amendments lies the DPP authority's malicious intention to seek "Taiwan independence," said Ma.

He added that the future of the island is by no means "Taiwan's internal affairs." Its future must and can only be decided by all Chinese people, as it concerns China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ma said.

