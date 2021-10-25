Washington's Taiwan stunt harms ties with China, threatens regional stability

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

The question of Taiwan falls under China's internal affairs and brooks no foreign interference. With regard to issues concerning the country's core interests, China's position was, is and will always be determined and resolute. It is absolutely impossible for Beijing to compromise or make any concessions over Taiwan.

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Several politicians in Washington in recent days have been feverishly challenging Beijing's red-line on Taiwan by hyping up a preposterous claim that Taiwan is a "sovereign, self-governing country" and calling for the Chinese island's involvement at the United Nations.

The remarks constitute a severe provocation of the one-China principle, a political foundation of China-U.S. ties, and are a flagrant violation of international norms. They are detrimental to the already-strained relationship between the two major countries and pose a grave threat to security and stability in the region.

It is widely acknowledged that there is only one China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, not an independent sovereign state. The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

It is also an important consensus highlighted in the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, particularly the Aug. 17 Communique, which Washington has pledged to adhere to.

The United Nations is an inter-governmental international organization composed of sovereign countries. Therefore, Taiwan, a province of China, has no right at all to be a member of the world body.

Fifty years ago, Resolution 2758 adopted by the UN General Assembly restored the lawful seat of the PRC at the United Nations and expelled representatives of the Taiwan authorities, resolving the issue of China's UN representation in political, legal and procedural terms.

But those U.S. politicians have deliberately distorted and misused the resolution, challenged the UN's authority, and sent misleading signals to separatist forces for "Taiwan independence."

A train runs on the Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge of Fuzhou-Pingtan railway in southeast China's Fujian Province on Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

For decades, the United States has kept playing the Taiwan card. On one hand, the White House has on many occasions voiced its adherence to the one-China principle. On the other, it continues to sell arms to Taiwan and send officials to the island for visits. These actions have interfered in China's internal affairs and risk stirring up trouble and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

Such dangerous, janus-faced moves have exposed Washington's hypocrisy and damaged its credibility, not to mention rattled the political foundation of relations.

Washington should not underestimate China's strong determination and will to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Those who continue to play with fire over Taiwan-related issues will ultimately pay a heavy price.

