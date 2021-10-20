DPP's self-deceiving "int'l support" stunt doomed to failure: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:21, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to create a false narrative of "international support" for its "Taiwan independence" agenda are doomed to failure, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Tuesday.

Taiwan's participation in the activities of any international organization must be handled in line with the one-China principle, and this is also a long-standing position of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ma said.

He made the remarks while commenting on the recent move of the DPP authority in expressing gratitude to an international non-governmental organization that had expressed support for Taiwan's participation in WHO-related activities.

Such support, which runs counter to the one-China principle and the WHO's Taiwan-related arrangements, is wrong and invalid, Ma said.

The stunts of the DPP authority to create a false narrative of "international support" are nothing but bragging and self-deception, and they are doomed to failure, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)