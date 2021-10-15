Mainland expresses sympathy following Taiwan building fire

Xinhua) 11:27, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland authorities have expressed condolences and sympathy following a deadly fire in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits expressed deep condolences over the fatalities and offered sincere sympathies to the injured compatriots and family members affected.

The fire in Kaohsiung has caused severe casualties, with 46 dead and 41 injured, according to local media.

The building, which was built 40 years ago, caught fire in the early hours of Thursday. A total of 139 people live in the building.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

