"Diplomatic relations" between U.S., Taiwan a pipe dream: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:04, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of "diplomatic relations" between the United States and China's Taiwan is a pipe dream, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Wednesday.

Ma made the statement when commenting on a Taiwan official's remarks about establishing "diplomatic relations" with the United States by 2028.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and the core and most sensitive issue in Sino-U.S. relations, Ma said.

He urged the United States to abide by its commitment on issues related to Taiwan, and refrain from sending wrong signals or even giving support to "Taiwan independence" forces, so as not to further damage China-U.S. ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remarks on cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, Ma reiterated China's opposition to any form of official relations between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

"We hope the Japanese government will abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and properly handle issues related to Taiwan," Ma said.

