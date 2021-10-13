Xi's speech sets direction for Taiwan-related work: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:36, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 on Oct. 9 has set the direction for work related to Taiwan, a spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday.

"We will take earnest steps to comprehend the speech and implement it," spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said at a regular press conference of the Office.

"We will continue to unite all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, in concerted efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, advance the process of China's complete reunification, and achieve the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation," Ma said.

In his speech, Xi spoke highly of the historic achievements and significance of the 1911 Revolution, reviewed the glorious course of the CPC inheriting Dr. Sun Yat-sen's revolutionary cause and uniting and leading the people to make unremitting efforts, and expounded on what had been learned from the history after the 1911 Revolution.

