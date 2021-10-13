Home>>
Xi in my eyes | A leader with responsibilities and characteristics
(Xinhua) 13:06, October 13, 2021
In the eyes of Russian sinologist Yuri Tavrovsky, Chinese President Xi Jinping is a leader who shows great vision and boldly charts the course toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
"China needs a leader who can unite the people to achieve great goals," he says.
