Xi in my eyes | A leader with responsibilities and characteristics

Xinhua) 13:06, October 13, 2021

In the eyes of Russian sinologist Yuri Tavrovsky, Chinese President Xi Jinping is a leader who shows great vision and boldly charts the course toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"China needs a leader who can unite the people to achieve great goals," he says.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)